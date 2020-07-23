Jens Brunnenmeister, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Martell Dionta Burson, 27 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation - 2 counts, MSD Obstruction and a Stearns County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 24 of Pine City, MN 55063 on Sherburne County warrants.
Ginger Lee Postels, 49 of Milaca, MN 56353 on a Carlton County warrant.
Robert Allen Haberman, 44 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shaun Michael Fleck, 36 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Flee on Foot/Possession of Hypodermic Needle and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Andrea Dawn Birt, 38 of Cass Lake, MN 56633 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Wayne Weiland, 35 of NPA on a Crow Wing County warrant.
Nichole Marie Harris, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
John Michael Francis, 28 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 on Sherburne County warrants.
Arthur Michael Irby, 42 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Thomas Steven Allen Snook, 32 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
