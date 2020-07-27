Troy Matthew Kovich, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Terry Phillip Van Guilder, 41 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Moses Torres Wesley, 24 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kaitlin Lee Trdan, 22 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 3rd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance School/Park Zone.
Zachary James Hintz, 23 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 3rd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance School/Park Zone and GM Possess Counterfeit Currency.
Joshua Aaron Taykalo, 35 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM Alcohol Restriction and MSD No Interlock and MSD Limited Driver's License.
Stephen Daryel Boose, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and a Cass County, ND warrant.
Noah Vincent Kalla, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Albreya Reann Rice, 18 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Eric Leif Jordahl, 20 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 1st Degree Murder.
Jason Edward Stushek, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 4th Degree Assault, GM Domestic Assault and MSD Fleeing a Police Officer.
Ronald Mark Richter, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Madison Rose Christos, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jonathan Michael Bayer, 38 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Stearns County warrant.
Matthew John Overson, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mikki Marie Anderson, 34 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 on Isanti and Sherburne County warrants.
Peter John Agnes, 36 of South Saint Paul, MN 55075 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Erin Elizabeth Nicholas, 29 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christina Jean Glover, 37 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeffrey Mark Kushinski, 51 of Isanti, MN 55040 on a Sherburne County warrant.
