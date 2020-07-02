Shawn Mario Nelson, 42 of Coon Rapids, MN 55429 for FEL 1st Degree Burglary, FEL 2nd Degree Assault, MSD Domestic Assault and MSD 4th Degree Damage to Property.
Brandon Allen Wirgau, 34 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Jeffrey Michael Greer, 49 of Lakeland, MN 55043 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and GM Driving After Cancellation - IPS.
Ryan Robert Bjorstrom, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Nicholas Gabe Peterson, 20 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Assault - 2 counts.
Ashley Eilene Benson, 32 of Eden Prairie, MN 55344 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Jarrod Dewayne Miller, 42 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Jeffery Edward Braun, 36 of Kimbolton, OH 43749 on Sherburne County warrants.
Amanda Joyce Carlson-Bodick, 36 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Clayton Robert Kessler, 18 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Dontra Tevin Salmon, 29 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jacob Aaron Spence, 22 of Lonsdale, MN 55046 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Roderick Lamoryne Hamilton, 52 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 on a Dakota County warrant.
Anthony Fontaine Laws, 51 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrant.
