Timothy Robert Tischner, 24 of Monticello, MN 55362 for FEL 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstruction with Force, GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD DWI.
Naomi Nicole Huberty, 24 of Sartell, MN 56377 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Joshua Bennett Byker, 37 of NPA for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, FEL Flee on Foot, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jason Edward Stushek, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 4th Degree Assault, Domestic Assault and Fleeing.
Aaron Michael Carlton, 19 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM DWI, MSD Criminal Damage to Property, Driving after Suspension and Fail to Yield to Right of Way.
Dalton Blake Hovdestad, 22 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault.
Angie Lila Wickahm, 24 of NPA for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD False Name to Officer and a Crow Wing County warrant.
Aristotle Wladyslaw Piwowar, 39 of Rice, MN 56367 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Isaac Christopher During, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Amber Lee Scherr, 34 of St. Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ryenn Lee Roberts, 24 of Minneapolis, MN on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cody Robert Nelson, 26 of Nowthen, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Laurie Ann Carey, 56 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Wayne Edward Campbell, 28 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Dean Theis, 28 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 on Chisago, Isanti, Sherburne and Wright County warrants.
Jerry Lee Popescu, 42 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on a Sherburne County warrant.
