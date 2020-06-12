The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday made available more money in a fund intended to help restaurants and bars cover costs to expand capacity while complying with public safety rules and best practices.
The purpose of the fund is to help encourage economic vitality in one of the hardest-hit sectors in our region, while re-employing as many workers as possible.
The County last month created the COVID-19 Outdoor Capacity Fund to reimburse restaurants and bars for costs of renting tents and patio equipment such as tables and chairs.
Commissioners today added a provision that includes a one-time 50/50 match, up to $1,000, on purchases of outdoor equipment. Qualifying businesses are also eligible for up to $1,000 a month in reimbursement for costs to rent eligible items.
Corporate-owned restaurants are not eligible for this program. Ineligible rental expenses that will not be reimbursed by this fund are food and beverage costs, cooking equipment, personnel expenses and taxes. All rentals and purchases require a receipt in order to qualify for reimbursement.
The County is partnering with the to provide the relief for local hospitality businesses.
Initiative Foundation
, which serves the 14 counties of Central Minnesota,
Grant applications can be found here:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.