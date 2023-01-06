At a meeting on Dec. 20, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners adopted the 2023 annual budget and associated annual levies, including a 2023 property tax levy of about $58 million.

“This has been a long and difficult process, and I think everyone has done their best to look at how we can do all the things that we need to do in a way that’s as cost effective as we can manage,” Board Chair Barbara Burandt said.

