The Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership is launching Framework 2030, the region’s first collaborative planning and economic development project. The Partner communities anticipate significant growth and development in the coming decades, and are using a collaborative approach to regional planning to maintain a high quality of life for area residents, businesses, and visitors.
From its initial formation in 2016, the Partnership now consists of the cities of Becker, Big Lake, and Monticello; Becker, Silver Creek, Monticello and Big Lake townships; and Sherburne and Wright counties. Framework 2030 includes guidance on how each community can refine their local approaches, policies, plans, projects, and regulations over time to harmonize them with the regional direction. To focus this effort, the Partnership identified a regional planning area inclusive of all of Sherburne and Wright Counties and a focused planning area tied to Partner communities to guide discussion on future growth.
“We sit within a dynamic region, and as change occurs we want to be sure we absorb the very best of this growth, while maintaining our community’s character and appeal. To do this, however, we need to find ways to work in closer collaboration. Framework 2030 is an incredible opportunity for our communities to begin defining the quality of life in the future in a partnered approach.”
-D arek Vetsch, Wright County Commissioner, District 2 Chair, Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership
Framework 2030 is led by the Partnership and coordinated by the planners responsible for the Partner communities. The Partners are committed to an open and inclusive process and will engage stakeholders at key points in the project. Whether you live, work, or play in the region, you have a stake in and opinions about the future and how to maintain and improve the region’s high quality of life. Framework 2030 offers multiple opportunities to share perspectives on the region’s special qualities to protect and the challenges to overcome.
PRIMARY CONTACT:
Marc Schneider, Senior Planner Sherburne County 763-765-4454, regionalplanningpartnership@gmail.com
“Framework 2030 is a unique opportunity for our region to partner and define a vision that benefits each of our communities. We want to be sure that everyone has a chance to guide the future of our region. All are invited to this conversation and we hope community members take pride in their unique ability to guide our collective prosperity.”
-T im Dolan, Sherburne County Commissioner, District 3 Partner, Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership
Through Framework 2030, the Partnership will reach consensus on major opportunities and choices that benefit the region, position Partners to be leaders and shape their own futures individually and collectively, and support connectivity within and beyond the region. The process will include numerous opportunities to engage the public and is expected to conclude in early 2021.
To learn more about the Partnership, Framework 2030, and how to get involved, visit the project’s webpage.
