Chelsea Crash
Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

An medical helicopter was called to the scene of a serious crash Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Chelsea Road in Monticello.

The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on west Chelsea Road near Camping World. Initial reports were that a van collided with a scooter.

