Anderson, Bryan James, age 42, of Lester Prairie, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days on electronic home monitoring.
Bossert, Nicholas William, age 28, of Glencoe, sentenced on 09/16/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
D’Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 22, of Annandale, sentenced on 09/16/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Evegan, Emanuel Depriest, age 38, of Oakdale, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Felony Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Franks, Melissa Love, age 24, of Plymouth, sentenced on 09/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations from chemical dependency evaluation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gonzalez, Jestin, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 356 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a positive test, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hemingsen, Jaclyn Maree, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/14/21 of Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve 14 days on electronic home monitoring, complete 8 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Raoul Elias, age 43, of Annandale, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 177 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 188 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo counseling if directed by probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jones, Brandon Marquies, age 26, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/23/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Mayes, Jesse Floyd, age 33, of Robbinsdale, sentenced on 09/21/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 60 days jail.
Miller, Daniel Jonathan, age 31, of St. Michael, sentenced on 09/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nelson, Benjamin Edward, age 26, of St. Paul, sentenced on 09/23/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 23 days jail.
Peirce, Camron Michael, age 35, of Fridley, sentenced on 09/17/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 64 days jail.
Reinhard, Wade Scott, age 44, of Loretto, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree to 144 months prison, register as a predatory offender, pay restitution, provide DNA. Sentenced for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree to 144 months prison, consecutive, follow above conditions.
Scharber, Kyle Daniel, age 32, of East Bethel, sentenced on 09/17/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Slack, Timothy Glen, age 31, of Anoka, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, pay $85 surcharges.
Williams, Joseph Lee, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 20 days jail.
CORRECTION: Roiger, Randall Dale, age 46, of Dassel, was sentenced on 09/15/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with Privacy (not Interfere with 911 Call) to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete 12 hours community service each year of probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
