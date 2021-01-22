Breland, Woodrow Ernest, age 52, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to one year and one day prison.
Clifton, Terry Alan, age 57, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/21/21 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 30 days on electronic home monitoring. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Third Degree to 30 days electronic home monitoring, concurrent.
Dexter, Robert Edward, age 29, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/13/21 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 42 months prison.
Ertz, Dalton James, age 25, of Oak Grove, sentenced on 01/15/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 93 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations
Evans, Corey Jamal, age 41, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/12/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol, in any form, or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, no driving without valid license, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, serve 120 days on electronic home monitoring and submit to electronic home monitoring for up to 30 days per year at the discretion of probation agent, obtain permission before leaving the state, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Guy, Rachelle Carda’ Michelle, age 31, of Plymouth, sentenced on 01/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Hauer, Andrew Paul, age 33, of Eagan, sentenced on 01/15/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 111 days jail.
Johnson, Travis Eric, age 27, of Loretto, sentenced on 01/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 30 days a year on electronic home monitoring at the discretion of probation agent, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jones, Brian Christopher, age 27, of Cottage Grove, sentenced on 01/14/21 for Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possession to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Larson, Holly Lynn, age 27, of Big Lake, sentenced on 01/12/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 348 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol, non-prescription drugs, air dusters or compressed air, submit to random testing, attend MADD Panel, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Chelsey Elaine Hope, age 26, of Plymouth, sentenced on 01/14/21 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 65 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
