Breland, Woodrow Ernest, age 52, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 21 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 15 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to one year and one day prison, concurrent.
Burkstrand, Alexi Gayle, age 32, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 01/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 10 days jail.
Curtis, Jeffrey Roy, age 60, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/13/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 5 days jail.
Dziengel, Demetrius John, age 24, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 01/12/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to 36 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 18 months prison, concurrent.
Englehart, Joseph John, age 31, of Little Falls, sentenced on 01/13/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 85 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Graham, Tyler John, age 22, of Atwater, sentenced on 01/08/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail now and serve additional 30 days 10/01/21, 10/01/22, 10/01/23 and 10/01/24, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve up to 30 days on electronic home monitoring at discretion of probation agent, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kehr, Stefan Michael Patton, age 32, of Albertville, sentenced on 01/12/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 358 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mendoza, Carlos Jesus, age 53, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 01/08/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 262 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations of treatment program, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Msaka, Emmanuel Sadi, age 36, of St. Michael, sentenced on 01/06/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pernigotti-Treece, Roy Gene, age 29, of Cold Spring, sentenced on 01/08/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 22 days jail.
Roberts, Arthur Ryan, age 35, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 01/08/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Saarela, William Kenneth, age 41, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 01/08/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 155 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
