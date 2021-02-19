Fink, Michael Lane, age 40, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/15/21 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, including treatment and aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Krugerud, Matthew Alan, age 33, of Bloomington, sentenced on 02/12/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Niznik, Joshua Daniel, age 28, of Andover, sentenced on 02/16/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program, follow all recommendations and provide proof of participation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Shaw, Elijah Ashanti, age 25, of Loretto, sentenced on 02/16/21 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of execution, serve 564 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, follow chemical dependency aftercare recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or victim’s place of employment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Violation of a No Contact to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 179 days jail, concurrent, pay $85 surcharges, follow above conditions.
