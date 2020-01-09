Bady, Deveaon Michael, Jr., age 29, of Stillwater, sentenced on 12/30/19 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 29 months prison. The charge of Felony Domestic Assault was dismissed. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Brown, Dustin Hunter, age 23, address unknown, sentenced on 12/27/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Buckingham, Jonathan Robert, age 25, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 21 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, pay restitution. Sentenced for Possess/Control/Manufacture/Sell/Furnish/Dispense/Dispose of Hypodermic Syringes/Needles to 90 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Ceason, Rochelle Kaye, age 57, of St. Michael, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations and provide proof of completion, continue therapy and follow all recommendations, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Eckenrode, Reed Fulton, age 54, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Felony Theft to 18 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Gregersen, Kurt David, age 55, of Clearwater, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail $1,000 fine; 85 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Hanson, Julie Ann-Marie, age 45, of Plymouth, sentenced on 12/30/19 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Hase, Zachary Leo, age 34, of Otsego, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, serve 3 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Hughes, Joshua Travis, age 43, of Winsted, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree and Fourth Degree DWI to 20 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Johnsted, Brian Michael, age 50, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 150 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Larson, Ryan Michael, age 41, of Long Prairie, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay $50 public defender co-payment, undergo domestic abuse counseling and follow all recommendations, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence and employment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mahler.
Loren, Michelle Ray, age 49, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend MADD panel, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, be on electronic home monitoring until treatment starts, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Lundahl, Jillianne Kay, age 20, of Becker, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 32 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property as directed by probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Martner, Eric John, age 29, of Becker, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 2 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Nelson, Hugh James, age 68, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/30/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 26 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Rogers, Jody Lynn, age 37, of Delano, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Steiger, Richie Ray, age 27, of Anoka, sentenced on 01/02/20 for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, register as a predatory offender, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Welle, Thomas Mark, age 28, of Clearwater, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,800 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, attend a support group weekly and verify attendance, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 30 days on electronic home monitoring. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Westphal, Daniel Lee, age 37, of Waverly, sentenced on 12/31/19 for Probation Violations for
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.