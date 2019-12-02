Hazeman, Jay Michael, age 44, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/22/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Hohn, Kyle Steven, age 30, of Elk River, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 41 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Johnson, Caleb Shawn, age 20, of Mound, sentenced on 11/25/19 for three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve a total of 120 days jail, pay a $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Klempke, Nathan Ryan, age 38, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Lindquist, Thomas Andrew, age 43, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Martinez, Roy Paul Jr., age 26, of Virginia, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have positive tests, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Melina, John Kevin, age 40, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 30 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Morton, Adam John, age 37, of St. Francis, sentenced on 11/22/19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 30 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions he serve 60 days, pay $50 fine plus surcharges. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Noel, Eugene Darin, age 51, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/25/19 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 48 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete a cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Reynolds, Joseph William, age 36, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 23 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 90 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Ritter, Christopher Edward, age 37, of Eagan, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Roden, Timothy Michael, age 30, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Theft to 19 months prison. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, pay restitution. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Rogers, Nathan Dean, age 29, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 365 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete a cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Schlotz, William Koski, age 31, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 11/25/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Schommer, Tyler Ross, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/25/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 363 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Stigen, Brittan Rene, age 27, of Rockford, sentenced 11/21/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $3,000 fine stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Wagner, John Charles, age 34, of Plymouth, sentenced on 11/25/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of a Pistol/Assault Weapons with Prior Conviction for Crime of Violence to 33 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
