Anderson, Bradley Alfred, age 64, of Hanover, sentenced on 11/18/19 for two counts of Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 344 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victims, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Blahut, Jerry Joseph Jr., age 35, of Detroit Lakes, sentenced on 11/20/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 305 days, $2,600 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, remain medically compliant, attend a support group, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Campbell, James Frank, age 75, of Cass Lake, sentenced on 11/20/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 3 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Dunlap, Darrell Frank Keith, age 28, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/15/19 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Dwyer, Daniel John, age 24, of Anoka, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Erickson, Alexander Steven, age 25, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 350 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Hansen, Cody Lee, age 20, of Watkins, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve 15 days sentenced to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Holmstrom, Michael William, age 52, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/20/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 342 days, $3,000 fine stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 23 days jail, pay restitution, stay out of Klatt Just Ask Rental, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call and Gross Misdemeanor Check Forgery to 60 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Kerber, Todd Brian, age 41, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/18/19 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 63 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 27 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Marx, Randy Leroy, age 56, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 320 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, follow all recommendations of mental health court, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Meredith, Robert John II, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Mire, Abdishakur Saleban, age 20, of Columbia Heights, sentenced on 11/18/19 for Misdemeanor Identity Theft to 60 days jail, $1,000 fine; 30 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge
Morford, Ashely Maxine, age 23, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 11/14/19 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 30 days jail, $20 fine; 30 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $20 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Mortenson, Ross Alan, age 33, of Big Lake, sentenced on 11/18/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 7 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Patnode, Jenny Esther, age 35, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/14/19 for Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Name to 32 days jail, $85 surcharges. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Robertson, Joshua Eric, age 29, of Oak Park, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 384 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 81 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Robinson, Joshua David, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/18/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Sackor, Abdoulay, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Felony Theft to 18 months prison, provide DNA sample. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Schultz, Justin James, age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Schwanke, Toby Robert, age 33, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/20/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 75 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Watson, Christopher Anthony, age 34, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/08/19 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for 25 years on conditions of probation, serve 365 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no contact with minors, except for supervised visits with sons, have no use or possession of pornography, all internet capable devices must have monitoring software on them, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, register as a sex offender, have no contact with victim, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Wynde, Marissa Lisanne, age 36, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/21/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
