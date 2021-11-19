Brickley, Harmony Lynn, age 21, of Delano, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, pay restitution, stay out of Spike’s Feed, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Burrington, Sarah Elizabeth, age 36, of Watertown, sentenced on 11/15/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison. Sentenced for two counts of Felony Theft to 21 months prison, concurrent, pay restitution.
Buschel, Daniel Shane, age 41, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Campbell, Richard James, Sr., age 40, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/10/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Previous Felony Conviction to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 233 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 132 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, successfully complete Hennepin County Drug Court. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 233 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 132 days jail, concurrent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Daud, Abdullahi, age 20, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/12/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 169 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 196 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ferguson, Mikkel Allen, age 28, of Little Falls, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, remain medically compliant, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 45 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, follow above conditions.
Fleming, Angelo Valinteno, age 30, of St. Paul, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail; 352 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 13 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goff, Thomas Andrew, age 38, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hanson, Krystal Anne, age 52, of Litchfield, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 16 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation,, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hubers, Krystal Ann, age 36, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, pay restitution, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete 10 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hutchins, Jesse Allen, age 29, of Spring Lake Park, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 20 days jail.
Iskierka, Brett Adam, age 32, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/10/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Johnson, Brandon Michael, age 29, of Ham Lake, on 11/16/21 the charge of Felony Burglary in the Third Degree was dismissed.
Jones, Jessica Jean, age 42, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Misdemeanor Driving After Revocation to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Jourdain, Elaine Frances, age 21, of St. Louis Park, sentenced on 11/15/21 for Felony Financial Card Fraud to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jude, Victor Nicholas, age 25, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 11/03/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, attend MADD Impact Panel, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Knudsen, Beth Ann, age 2, of Rogers, sentenced on 11/03/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, attend a MADD Impact Panel, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lawrence, Trisha Mae, age 28, of St. Michael, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 348 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, provide a DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lepowsky, Matthew Gregory, age 38, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/05/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison.
Mabin, Nathan Christopher, age 25, of Rogers, sentenced on 11/12/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Miller, Richard Paul, age 43, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/09/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, complete a batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nunez, Leticia Angelica, age 26, of Wyoming, sentenced on 11/18/21 for Misdemeanor Tamper with a Motor Vehicle to 90 days jail.
Olson, Paul Richard, age 36, of Big Lake, sentenced on 11/15/21 for Felony Stalking to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days on electronic home monitoring, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim and stay one mile away from victim’s residence, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Paquette, Jean Paul, age 42, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/15/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 83 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Payne, Kyle Gregory, age 37, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 36 months prison.
Porter, Damian Michael, age 23, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/17/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 111 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Prince, Heather Renea, age 20, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/16/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sopkowiak, Rachel Marie, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 11/16/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 24 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sparks, Jeffrey James, age 44, of Watertown, sentenced on 11/04/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine., have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sufka, Joseph James, age 36, of Clearwater, sentenced on 11/03/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 88 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sweeter, Michael John, Jr., age 25, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/16/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 17 months prison.
Thomas, Tanya Lee, age 52, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/10/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
