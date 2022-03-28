Blemke, Daniel Leo, Jr., age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/11/22 for Felony Harassment-Second or Subsequent Violation in Ten Years to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 188 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence of place of employment, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 237 days jail, concurrent, pay $75 surcharges, follow above conditions.
Buskee, Nancey Katheryn, age 54, of Peterson, sentenced on 03/07/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Arson in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kardor, Mitchell Blessing, age 23, of Elk River, sentenced on 03/11/22 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 34 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 56 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Morgan-Grube, Zachariah Karl Z L, age, 25, of Elk River, sentenced on 03/18/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a DWI class, follow all recommendations from chemical dependency assessment, complete 26 hours on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mortensen, Jeffery Carl, age 31, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Felony Malicious Punishment of a Child to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, complete a parenting class, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Neal Hill, Dominque Saville, age 36, of Maplewood, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Carry/Possess Pistol without a Permit to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rogers, Nathan Dean, age 32, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/18/22 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 46 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to 28 months prison, concurrent.
Trawick, Victor Lee, age 52, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/17/22 for Felony Possess Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 168 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Walker, Evan Anthony, age 20, of Sauk Centre, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Daniel Jo Earl, age 44, of East Bethel, sentenced on 03/14/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail.
