Adams, Paul Michael, age 40, of Princeton, sentenced on 04/18/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 100 days jail.
Berthelsen, Christopher James, age 26, of Little Falls, sentenced on 04/20/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Mail Theft to 10 days jail.
Brownell, Andrew Jacob, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/20/22 for Felony Possession of Pornographic Work-Registered Predatory Offender to 39 months prison.
Charbonneau, Scott Joseph, age 43, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/18/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 250 days jail.
Conover, Jacob Neil, age 32, of Hopkins, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Drugs-Simulated-Manufacture/Sell/Transfer/Deliver-Represent Noncontrolled Substance as Narcotic to 56 days jail.
Craven, Curt Matthew, age 38, of Rush City, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail.
Deegan, Marilyn May, age 45, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 5 days jail.
Guggenberger, Jason Daniel, age 41, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations
Heyer, Ryan Harold, age 31, of Albertville, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 40 hours community service or 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jones, Jeremy Darrell, age 34, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Felony Domestic Assault to 26 months prison, pay $50 fine.
Kelly, Dylan Dean, age 24, of Ham Lake, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Felony Violent Threats to 33 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution.
Kuchenmeister, Derek Doren, age 45, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 250 days jail.
LaFave, Tyler James, age 28, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 5 days jail.
Lund, Justin Michael, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Felony DWI in the First Degree to 48 months prison.
Martinson, Hattelene Renee, age 28, of Montrose, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Matthews, Terry Lamont, age 41, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Felony Threats of Violence to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 35 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 26 days jail, concurrent.
Mingo, Lon Andrew, age 53, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 358 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, pay restitution, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vogel, Joseph Scott, age 22, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 24 months prison, pay restitution.
Warwas, Derek Joseph, age 25, of Brainerd, sentenced on 04/15/22 for Felony Aid and Abet Theft to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 67 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
