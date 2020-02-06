Abernathy, William Donald, age 63, of Lake Elmo, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,900 fine stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Kerry Wayne, age 54, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/21/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 1 weekend in jail.
Barfknecht, Dustan Wayne, age 36, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Probation Violations for Obstructing Legal Process to 10 days jail.
Beith, Jerico James, age 38, of Kimball, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 11 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Callahan, Eddie Ray, age 37, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Felony Possess Ammunition/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction for Crime of Violence to 60 months prison, pay restitution, provide DNA sample.
Cole, Latrell Shantez, age 26, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Malicious Punishment of a Child to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 306 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 59 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, cooperate with Child Protection Agency and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete a parenting class, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Denman, Ashley Nicole, age 26, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 24 days on electronic home monitoring, pay restitution, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency/mental health treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dilley, Ashlee Anne, age 33, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, pay restitution, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Drebenstedt, Michael William, age 36, of Princeton, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 20 days jail.
Farrier, Bryant Anthony, age 32, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete Decision Points Cognitive Program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Foster, Raymond Scott, age 25, of Becker, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 29 months prison, pay restitution, provide DNA sample.
Fox, Aaron David, age 36, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/16/20 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gudmundson, Staci Lynette, age 32, of Winsted, sentenced on 01/23/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 140 days jail.
Hahn, Chad Steven, age 45, of Becker, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, stay out of O’Reilly Auto Parts in Buffalo, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hanson, Jessica Danielle, age 28, of St. Louis Park, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, follow above conditions.
Hassel, Scott Patrick, age 40, of Champlin, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus law library fee, complete a Level II driving program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend MADD panel, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hedlund, Peter Shaun, age 49, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 01/27/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 6 days jail. Sentenced for
Hickman, Thomas Lee, age 51, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 338 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 27 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child to 27 days jail.
Huncha, Helen Marie, age 53, of Delano, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 343 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 22 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Maeyaert, Charles Joseph, age 47, of Albertville, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 357 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 8 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mueller, Kayne Edward, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/27/20 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 124 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no contact with victim, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, follow all recommendations Wright County ACT team, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 77 days jail, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 124 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 124 days jail. The charge of Felony Violent Threats was dismissed.
Ostwald, Angela Ann, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Probation Violations for Violent Threats to 10 days jail.
Rosales, Felipe, age 54, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 16 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Smith, Tiffany Nichole, age 31, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 67 days jail.
Streich, Jessica Lavay, age 34, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 23 days jail.
Tupy, Melisa Marie, age 33, of Prior Lake, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Giving False Information to a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for one year on conditions she serve 56 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Williams, Taneka Cecilia, age 29, address unknown, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Curtis Edwin, age 25, of Elbow Lake, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to 30 days jail.
Wise, Jerry Jerome, age 34, of Moorhead, sentenced on 01/22/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,900 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Yozamp, Paul Douglas, age 39, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wiczek, Gene Anthony, age 57, of Rogers, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Harassment to 3 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.