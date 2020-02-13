Bradford-Plunkett, William Alexander, age 23, of New Hope, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Briski, Jennifer Joy, age 40, of Coon Rapids, on 02/05/20 the charge of Gross Misdemeanor Intent to Escape Tax was dismissed.
Cruz, Marky Lee, age 23, of Willmar, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 months prison.
Curtis, Derrick Arnez, age 48, of Rochester, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, participate in support groups and provide verification, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, stay out of Albertville Mall, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Darchuck, Jacob Robert, age 30, of Park Rapids, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 129 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Eggert, Austin Aloysius, age 19, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, pay $200 fine, follow above conditions.
Farrier, Bryant Anthony, age 32, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Terroristic Threats to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete cognitive skills program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Green, Jacob Daniel, age 27, of Shakopee, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hafften, Christopher David, age 24, of Waconia, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 364 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 6 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hammes, Kristopher Michael, age 46, of Waite Park, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Hendrickson, Garrett John, age 29, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 30 days on electronic home monitoring.
Jacobson, Gavin Michael, age 22, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail.
Klosterman, Stephen Nicholas, age 28, of New Hope, sentenced on 02/04/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 5 days jail.
Knudsvig, Todd Kenneth, age 55, of South Haven, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 358 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kuglin, Jason David, age 29, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 30 days jail.
Lamon, Joseph Prior, age 32, of Ramsey, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, meet with psychiatrist and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 2 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lewis, Brett Steven, age 37, of Bethel, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Felony False Imprisonment to 20 months prison, provide DNA sample. Two counts of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order were dismissed.
Luckey, Ajaycia Nannette, age 21, of Eden Prairie, sentenced on 01/29/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 365 days jail; 356 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail; 356 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Lund, Jeremy Ryan, age 38, of South Haven, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to one year and one day prison.
May, Kevin Dewayne, age 43, of Quinton, Alabama, sentenced on 01/30/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McEachern, Kristi Lyn, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 4 days jail.
McEachern, Thomas Patrick, age 53, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 4 days jail.
Mendoza Alavcon, Luis Martin, age 30, of Rockford, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 194 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, register as a predatory offender, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mfon, Vincent M., age 31, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain a travel permit before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mohs, Amanda Elena, age 38, of Clearwater, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 86 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 82 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Morton, Adam John, age 37, of St. Francis, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 256 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 109 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Peters, Michael Wayne, of 44, of Wadena, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail.
Porter, Tanner James, age 19, of Isanti, sentenced on 01/28/20 for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 50 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, provide a list of prescribed medication to probation agent, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Roushar, Jerrid Anderson, age 30, of Monticello, on 02/05/20 the charge of Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree was dismissed.
Schleicher, Zachary Jacob, age 36, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 325 days, $2,700 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete aftercare and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend MADD Panel, remain medically compliant, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 80 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Taylor, Joseph Michael, age 30, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/31/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 57 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide list of medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 57 days jail
Towner-Upsher, Nicholas Allen, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 months prison.
Welcher, William Franklin, age 38, of Faribault, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, cooperate with search of person, vehicle, workplace, property as directed by probation agent, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wenzel, Steven Michael, age 34, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 7 days jail.
Wolf, Zachary Vincent, age 23, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/05/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail.
