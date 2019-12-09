Barkhausen, Brent Allen, age 42, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Beecher, Jordan Scott, age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/02/19 for Felony Dangerous Weapons-Drive By Shooting Toward Person, Occupied Motor Vehicle or Occupied Building to 57 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to one year and one day, consecutive. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Callahan, David Beaustuart, age 26, of Delano, sentenced on 11/27/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Dahlheimer, Shannon Marie, age 45, of St. Michael, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus law library fee, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, serve 3 days community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Fobbe, Chad Melvin, age 46, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/03/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Hamilton, Kendra Brenette, age 34, of Eagan, sentenced on 12/02/19 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skills program, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
Isiakpere, Patrick Oterigho Jr., age 28, of Burnsville, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Theft to 21 months prison. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Jones, Andrew William, age 31, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/27/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus law library fee, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Kaiser, Steven James, age 51, of Delano, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Lockett, Melvin Dwayne, age 57, of St. Paul, sentenced on 12/04/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Loken, Nickolas Ryan, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/02/19 for Probation Violations for Felony Aid and Abet Simple Robbery to 30 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Tenney.
McPherson, Cimiana Renee, age 29, of Anoka, sentenced on 12/04/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain on alcohol monitor until chemical dependency evaluation is completed, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Halsey
Meredith, Robert John II, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/19/19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 60 days, $700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, provide DNA sample, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 60 days, $1,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fleeing a Peace Officer by Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 60 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Halsey.
Remsik, Dylan Patrick, age 21, of Mankato, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Sinnott, Jason Michael, age 31, of Duluth, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, complete cognitive skills program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Skelton, Chad Silas, age 37, of Clearwater, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 86 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Strok, Raman, age 28, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 11/27/19 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on alcohol monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Vandervegt, Sean Kenneth, age 35, of Annandale, sentenced on 11/27/19 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 143 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Mottl.
Watkins, William Earl, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/27/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 313 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 52 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Wenzel, Steven Michael, age 34, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/26/19 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 107 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
