Bosma, Leanne Marie, age 60, of Cokato, sentenced on 8/3/22, for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail, with 88 days stayed, a $100 fine and be on supervised probation for one year with the following conditions:  serve 2 days jail, pay fine plus surcharges, report to and meet with agent as directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, no violation of any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, no same or similar and remain law abiding.

Buncich, Steven John, age 41, of Rockford, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Misdemeanor Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order to 90 days jail, with 89 days stayed, a $50 fine and be on supervised probation for one year with the following conditions:  serve 1 day jail, pay fine, report to and meet with agent as directed, sign releases of information as directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing based on probable cause, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, no violation of any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, follow all discharge recommendations from Nystrom and Associates and provide agent with discharge summary, continue to participate in one on one therapy as requested by therapist, follow recommendations of Hennepin County civil commitment, complete anger management program as approved, no same or similar and remain law abiding.

