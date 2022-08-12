Bosma, Leanne Marie, age 60, of Cokato, sentenced on 8/3/22, for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail, with 88 days stayed, a $100 fine and be on supervised probation for one year with the following conditions: serve 2 days jail, pay fine plus surcharges, report to and meet with agent as directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, no violation of any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Buncich, Steven John, age 41, of Rockford, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Misdemeanor Violation of Domestic Abuse No Contact Order to 90 days jail, with 89 days stayed, a $50 fine and be on supervised probation for one year with the following conditions: serve 1 day jail, pay fine, report to and meet with agent as directed, sign releases of information as directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing based on probable cause, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, no violation of any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, follow all discharge recommendations from Nystrom and Associates and provide agent with discharge summary, continue to participate in one on one therapy as requested by therapist, follow recommendations of Hennepin County civil commitment, complete anger management program as approved, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Daniels, Traynor Dean, age 24, of Little Falls, sentenced on 8/8/22, for Felony Fifth Degree Controlled Substance to 18 months prison; pay fees and restitution, and provide a DNA sample when directed.
Durkee, John Peter, age 46, of Rockford, sentenced on 8/3/22, for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, with 362 days stayed, a $100 fine, to be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 3 days jail, remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to and meet with agent as directed, sign releases of information as directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing, no assault or disorderly conduct, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow recommendations within 6 months, Intensive Supervision Program and follow recommendations, complete outpatient treatment, provide verification of completed diagnostic assessment, and attend individual therapy at counselor’s discretion and recommendation.
Hosch, Darius Desean, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/08/2022, for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree, to 102 months prison: pay fees and restitution as determined, provide a DNA sample when directed, predatory offender registration required for lifetime, and lifetime conditional release after confinement.
Holt, Mitchell Gergory, age 49, of Cokato, sentenced on 8/5/2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, submit to random testing for probable cause, if positive complete and assessment, no moving violations, complete a Level II driving program, no alcohol related offenses, no driving without valid drivers license and insurance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jeske, Adam Joseph, age 41, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/8/2022, for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail and $50 fine: 64 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, pay restitution as determined within 60 days, no driving without a valid license or insurance, no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription medication, random testing, cooperate with Sherburne County Child Protection, complete updated chemical evaluation, maintain contact with probation, remain law abiding.
Lorenz, Christopher Michael, age 36, of Otsego, sentenced on 8/5/2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail and $300 fine, 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation: serve 3 days jail, maintain contact with agent, complete a Level II driving class, no alcohol related offenses, complete a chemical dependency evaluation and follow recommendations, no same or similar offenses.
Rowe, Francis Patrick, age 54, of Monticello, sentenced on 8/9/2022, for Felony Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Crime, 15 months prison, $200 fine, prison is stayed for three years on conditions of probation: serve 20 days jail, report within 45 days, maintain contact with probation, provide DNA sample, no alcohol/controlled substance use/possession except prescription medication, random testing, cognitive skills training, cooperate with any searches, complete a diagnostic assessment, remain law abiding, make all court appearances, no use or possession of firearms, do not register to vote, obtain permission before leaving the state.
Wald, Kristina Marie, age 49, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 7/27/2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation – Inimical to Public Safety to 365 days jail, $50 fine, 358 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation: serve 7 days jail, sentence to serve 4 days jail or 32 hours community work service, report to agent as directed, no driving without a valid drivers license and insurance and no same or similar.
