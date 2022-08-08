court-UT

Bartosch, Dean Franklin, age 44, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Felony Gambling— False Information—License Application/Document to a stay of imposition, pay a $100 fine with surcharges, and be on supervised probation for five years with the following conditions: complete 40 hours of community work service, report to agent, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with any searches as directed by agent, provide a DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, do not vote until discharged from probation and rights restored, enter and complete cognitive skill training and remain law abiding.

Black, Joseph Allen, age 37, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days in jail, with 60 days stayed, a $100 fine and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 30 days home detention/electronic monitoring if eligible with work release if eligible, pay fine plus surcharges, pay costs, report to agent, give DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, dangerous weapons or ammunition, submit to chemical testing as directed,complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by Domestic Abuse No Contact Order but may petition the court for a review hearing regarding supervised visits after intervention program is completed and verified, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, do not enter victim’s residence, no use or possession of alcohol or mood altering chemicals that are not prescribed by a physician, no same or similar and remain law abiding.

