Bartosch, Dean Franklin, age 44, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Felony Gambling— False Information—License Application/Document to a stay of imposition, pay a $100 fine with surcharges, and be on supervised probation for five years with the following conditions: complete 40 hours of community work service, report to agent, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with any searches as directed by agent, provide a DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, do not vote until discharged from probation and rights restored, enter and complete cognitive skill training and remain law abiding.
Black, Joseph Allen, age 37, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days in jail, with 60 days stayed, a $100 fine and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 30 days home detention/electronic monitoring if eligible with work release if eligible, pay fine plus surcharges, pay costs, report to agent, give DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, dangerous weapons or ammunition, submit to chemical testing as directed,complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by Domestic Abuse No Contact Order but may petition the court for a review hearing regarding supervised visits after intervention program is completed and verified, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, do not enter victim’s residence, no use or possession of alcohol or mood altering chemicals that are not prescribed by a physician, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Carlson, Jared Scott, age 22, of Lake George, sentenced on 7/26/22, for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation—Substantial Bodily Harm—Under Influence of Alcohol to a stay of imposition, pay $100 fine with surcharges, and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 10 days jail, electronic monitoring upon release from custody with 20 days house arrest with work release, report to agent, make all future court appearances, obtain permission before leaving the state, sign releases of information as directed, give DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing, complete a Chemical Dependency Evaluation, and remain law abiding.
Coolen, Coy Thomas, age 26, of Buffalo, sentenced on 7/29/22, for Probation Violation for Felony Terroristic Threats to 60 days jail, and within 30 days of release from jail enroll in Decision Points Class and follow the recommendations.
Davis, Darryl Delando, age 28, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 7/27/22, for Felony Fleeing to a stay of imposition, pay $50 fine with surcharge, and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 12 days jail, report to agent, do not leave Minnesota without court approval, cooperate with any searches as directed by agent, provide a DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no arrests supported by probable cause, complete a mental health evaluation as directed and follow all recommendations and remain law abiding.
Davis, James Earl, age 42, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Probation Violation for Felony 5thDegree Drug Possession to 22 days jail.
Doyle, Caleb Joseph, age 22, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Probation Violation for Gross Misdemeanor 5th Degree Drug Possession to 10 days jail.
Durbin, Michael Robert, age 57, of Monticello, sentenced on 7/29/22, for Felony Violate No Contact Order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions to 27 months at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, $1,000 fine, and five years supervised probation with the following conditions: pay fine plus surcharges but forgiven if actively enrolled in school with proof of class, report to agent, provide DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing, abide by any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, and no contact with victim(s).
Hallin, Austin Charles, age 29, of Princeton, sentenced on 7/29/22, for Probation Violation for Felony 2ndDegree Burglary to 30 days jail, remain/reinstate all prior terms and conditions of probation agreement, complete updated chemical use assessment within 30 days and follow all recommendations, contact agent within one business day after release from jail.
Henry, Tanna Jo Louise, age 57, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 7/28/22, for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of imposition, pay $50 fine, and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 1 day jail, perform 40 hours of community work service or pro social activities as directed by agent, pay restitution, report to agent, cooperate with any searches as directed by agent, obtain permission before leaving Minnesota, provide a DNA sample when directed, write a letter of apology, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing, do not vote until discharged from probation and rights restored and remain law abiding.
Hodge, Joseph Brandon, age 36, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 7/20/22, for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition, 30 days jail, pay $50 fine and surcharges, and be on supervised probation for five years with the following conditions: serve 30 days with work release or sentence to serve if eligible, pay costs, report to agent, sign releases of information as directed, provide DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, do not vote until discharged from probation and rights are restored, no contact with victim, write letter of apology to victim and provide to agent, complete anger management, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Hughes, Harley Allen, age 38, of Montrose, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Misdemeanor Domestic Assaultto 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and one year of supervised probation; 88 days of jail and $800 of the fine is stayed for one year with the following conditions: serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay costs, sign probation agreement, report to agent, no use or possession of firearms, complete diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, participate in individual counseling and follow recommendations, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical and remain law abiding.
Kingren, Ethan Zachariah, age 22, of Buffalo, sentenced on 7/28/22, for Probation Violation for Felony 3rd Degree Drug Possession to 27 days jail, remain/reinstate all prior terms and conditions of probation agreement and complete treatment and follow all recommendations, including aftercare.
Koerber, Timothy Allen, age 39, of Rio Rancho, NM, sentenced on 7/28/22, for Gross Misdemeanor 5thDegree Criminal Sexual Conduct to 365 days jail and $1,000 fine; 364 days jail stayed, and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 1 day jail, pay fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the transfer of probation to New Mexico, report to agent, complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, enroll in sex offender counseling program as recommended, must use internet monitoring software as approved by agent, no use or possession of any sexually explicit material, attend individual therapy as directed, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, provide list of prescribed medications to agent and take medications as prescribed, random testing, no violations of active No Contact Orders, provide DNA sample when directed, no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18, with the exception of his own children, unless approved by agent/therapist, predatory offender registration required, remain law abiding with no same or similar violations.
Kurtzweil, Colin Skelly, age 33, of Corcoran, sentenced on 7/27/22, for Gross Misdemeanor DWI– Operate Motor Vehicle – Alcohol Concentration .08 within two hours to 365 days jail, a $300 fine and 25 days electronic alcohol home monitoring or house arrest served immediately upon completion of jail; 360 days jail stayed, and be on supervised probation for two years with the following conditions: serve 5 days jail, work release if eligible, pay costs, pay fine plus surcharges, report to agent, no use or possessionof alcohol or drugs with the exception of prescribed medications, random testing, attend Level IIDriving with Care program and follow recommendations, no driving without valid license and insurance, remain law abiding and no same or similar violations.
Lourey, Gregory Joseph, age 46, of Cokato, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree Damage to Property to 365 days jail and $3,000 fine; 365 days jail and $2,600 fine is stayed for two years with the following conditions: pay $400 fine plus surcharges, pay costs, remain law abiding, attend counseling as needed, no same or similar violations.
Manning, Anthony Duane, age 40, of Big Lake, sentenced on 8/3/22, for Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession, to a stay of imposition for five years on supervised probation with the following conditions: serve 18 days jail, pay surcharges, pay costs, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county, report to agent, do not leave the state without permission, provide a DNA sample when directed, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs unless prescribed by a physician, provide list of prescribed medications to agent, remain medically compliant, random testing, complete chemical assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training as directed by agent, do not possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, do not vote until discharged from probation and rights are restored.
Moua, Cheng, age 33, of Big Lake, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Misdemeanor DWI—Operate Motor Vehicle—Alcohol Concentration .08 within two hours to 90 days jail and $200 fine; 88 days jail stayed for one year on conditions of supervised probation as follows: serve 2 days jail, pay fine plus surcharges, 24 hours community work services, report to agent, complete a Level I Drive with Care program, no driving after consuming any amount of alcohol, no driving without valid license and insurance, remain law abiding and no same or similar alcohol related offenses.
Schoen, Timothy Charles, age 56, of Clearwater, sentenced on 7/29/22, for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to two years supervised probation on the following conditions: serve 8 days jail, pay court costs, report to agent, sign releases of information as directed, take medications as prescribed and remain medically compliant, no assaultive, disorderly or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, successfully complete the 24 week Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, no violations of any Order for Protection, Harassment Restraining Order or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, no same or similar and remain law abiding.
Sparks, Jeffrey James, age 45, of Watertown, sentenced on 8/1/22, for Probation Violations for Felony 5thDegree Drug Possession to 10 days jail, remain/reinstate all prior terms and conditions of probation agreement and contact agent upon release from jail.
Stier, Tyler William, age 35, of Buffalo, sentenced on 8/2/22, for Felony Domestic Assault, serve 21 months prison.
Theissen, Jacob Tyler, age 26, of Montrose, sentenced on 7/28/22, for Probation Violation for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.