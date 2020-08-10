By the time you read this article our senior center will have been open for almost two weeks. It has been just wonderful to see the people coming in for activities. I want to thank everyone for your patience and understanding as we follow the safety protocol set by governor Walz. I look forward to seeing even more of you back in our beautiful center!
Good news for those of you needing to take a refresher driver course to get the 10% insurance discount. I was able to establish a partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide those classes at our center. Four-hour refresher courses designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on Tuesdays, September 22 and October 13, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of $20 is payable to the senior center in advance. Due to capacity limits at the senior center, you are asked to mail your payment, check or cash, to the senior center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to register for the class.
More good news! Wright County Public Health will assist older adults with toenail clipping at our center on Tuesday, August 25. If you want to take advantage of this service, call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 to make a required appointment. Masks must be worn, and the cost is $15. Remember, appointments are required.
You need to call the senior center to sign up for the third picnic we will hold at Ellison Park. This extremely fun event will take place on Friday, August 21. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is just $5 per person and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment along with you on the 21st. There is a 25-person limit, so sign up soon. See you at the picnic!
Please give me a call if you want me to send you link to be part of a wonderful dementia Zoom session. I think most of us know someone with dementia. Do you want to become more knowledgeable about the disease? We would like to extend a free 1 hour of virtual education about dementia on August 17 at either 2 or 7 p.m. Please consider signing up to become a Dementia Friend - you can learn a lot in an hour. The one-hour session is a face-to-face discussion led by a Dementia Friends Champion; it’s not a formal training or education session. The session is informal and includes fun activities and interaction. You’ll learn what dementia is and tips for communicating with people who have dementia. If you would like to attend the virtual education session, please contact me to obtain the link to the VERY SIMPLE registration!
If you are a caregiver and would like to meet one on one with a licensed Social Worker at our center, let me know. Becky Allard will be in our center on Thursday mornings and can even make other meeting arrangements if Thursdays don’t work for you. Want more information? Please give me a call.
You can call the center to let us know you plan to come to watch the comedy we will be showing on the community center’s big screen on Monday, August 17 starting at 1:30 p.m., “Playing With Fire.” When firefighter Jake Carson and his team rescue three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could have prepared them for their most challenging job yet – babysitting. While trying to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire station turned upside down and learn that kids – much like fires – are wild and full of surprises.
