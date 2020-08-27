Will you get the best poker hand? People age 55+ can join in on the first ever senior center Poker Walk on September 15 at 10 a.m. The Poker Walk consists of 5 Poker Stations in the community center west parking lot. Begin at the registration table where you will receive your first card. Participants visit each Poker Station once to create a 5-card poker hand. Once your hand is completed, take your cards to the Judge’s station where your hand will be recorded. Enjoy a snack while we wait to see who gets a prize for the best hand. Space is limited, so sign up soon by calling us at 763-295-2000.
You can also call the center to sign up to come to Dog Day Thursdays. The meal will include a hotdog, bag of chips, pickle, ice cream cup, and bottle of water—the cost is only $4! Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Thursday in September. The hot dogs will be grilled, and the meals served in the patio area outside the Mississippi Room. You can eat outside, in the Mississippi Room, or pick up your meal curbside to take with you. Eating areas will be set to adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing rule, so numbers are limited. You do need to contact the senior center to reserve your meal by 1 p.m. the Wednesday before you wish to eat. Please bring a check or exact payment of $4 with you when you come to eat. Hope to see you for Dog Day Thursdays!
The past three picnics we have held at beautiful Ellison Park next to the Mississippi River have been so well-received that we scheduled one more. Contact the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your place at the September 11 picnic. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is just $5 per person and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment. There is a 25-person limit, so sign up soon.
There is also a limit to the number of people that can take defensive driving classes we will be offering at our center. The senior center will be partnering with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide driver’s classes at our center. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on Tuesdays, September 22 and October 13, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please mail $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the senior center. Give us a call to sign up and remember that masks are required.
You can also give us a call if you want to get your blood pressure checked. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at our center on Tuesday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service and everyone is welcome.
There is another free service offered at our center and it is designed for caregivers. If you are a caregiver who would like to chat with someone who understands, contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for 1:1 caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at our center. Please call her to set up a time. If the designated appointment hours do not work for your schedule, please contact Becky to explore other options.
This just in! Becky Allard will be the new facilitator of the Monticello Senior Center Caregiver Support Group. Many thanks go out to Trisha Getty for the years she put in filling this role previously and Great River Faith in Action for partnering with our center to provide this important service. Trisha did a great job and will be missed. I am so thankful that Becky is willing to take over our group. The Caregiver Support Group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., so the next meeting will be on September 9. Please give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you would like to sign up to attend.
Our 12-week run of Parking Lot Bingo has come to an end. Remember that you can play bingo indoors at the senior center on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Just give us a call at 763-295-2000 to let us know each time you plan to come over to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.