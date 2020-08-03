I submitted this article to the Monticello Times the morning we reopened our senior center, so I can’t really tell you how things are going. What I can tell you is that I am very excited to get people back in our beautiful center, even on a limited basis. Remember to call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up to come to the activities that are able to safely resume, as there are limitations on the number of people that can attend.
I want to again give you the list of activities that are starting: Bible Study – Wednesdays at 11 a.m., Bike Group - Thursdays, Bingo (indoor – Thursdays 11 a.m. and Parking Lot – Tuesdays 10 a.m.), blood pressure checks – 2nd Tuesday of the month 11 a.m. to noon, Book Club – second Thursday of the month 9:30 a.m., Caregiver Support Group – 2nd & 4thWednesday of the month 1:30 p.m., Ceramics – Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays, computer use – any time the center is open, foot clinic (toenail cutting), HOME Program, Legal Aid – 4th Monday of the month, Movie Matinee, Parkinson Support Group – 1st Tuesday of the month 1:30 p.m., and Pickleball (outdoor only). You can also come to the center to socialize with others, distancing at least six feet apart. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with periodic brief closings for disinfecting purposes. And remember that you must register in advance for all activities, no drop-ins for now. I also want to mention that no food or beverages will be served or shared at the senior center. And please keep in mind that our activity plans may change with very little notice.
The picnics we have held at Ellison Park the last two weeks have been incredibly fun! We had 25 people at each and both days the weather was spectacular. Not only did the people enjoy a delicious meal and bingo games, but perhaps even more importantly they had the chance to interact (safely of course) with some of their friends. The smiles were abundant! Since they were so well received, we will plan a couple more picnics and will give you the details in next week’s article.
I want to give you the details again about the comedy we will be showing on the community center’s big screen on Monday, August 17 starting at 1:30 p.m., “Playing With Fire” When firefighter Jake Carson and his team rescue three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could have prepared them for their most challenging job yet – babysitting. While trying to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire station turned upside down and learn that kids – much like fires – are wild and full of surprises. Remember, you do have to sign up in advance.
If you want to get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, August 11 just let us know. This free service will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon and is provided by nursing staff from St. Benedict’s Senior Community.
If you are caring for a loved one and would like to talk to others going thru similar life experiences, call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up to attend the Caregiver Support Group that will meet on Wednesday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. Staff from Great River Area Faith in Action facilitates this group for us.
Retired teacher, Mary Micke, facilitates our Book Club. This group will meet at our center on Thursday, August 13 at 9:30 a.m. Give us a call if you want to attend. The new Book Club kit will be at the center so people will be able to take the next book read home with them.
Our Parking Lot Bingo events on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. continue to be quite popular. There is no charge to play and there are prizes for the winners. Everyone stays in their vehicles and honks twice when they get a bingo. It’s lots of fun and if you like to play bingo, I encourage you to call us to sign up. You can also register to play bingo in the senior center. Bingo is played on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
We ran three contests in July and had a much greater participation than I anticipated. And that’s a good thing! Thanks to all of you who submitted your contest sheets. We held a random drawing to determine the winner of each and the winners were mailed their prize. The winner of the July Trivia Contest was Joan Opay. The winner of the Word Find was Linda Chur. The winner of the 14-Day Challenge was Marlene Petersen. Let me know if you want a copy of the August Trivia Contest. You can also find it on our Facebook page and the city of Monticello’s website.
Please give us call to sign up to come into the center – I can’t wait to see you.
