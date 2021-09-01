I hope you can join us for yet another enjoyable picnic at Ellison Park next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Friday, September 17. The cost is just $6. Please contact the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your place. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes.
I also hope you submit a photo for our Grandchild Photo Contest. Grandparents can bring in a picture of their grandchild or great grandchild by September 22. The pictures will be displayed September 23-29 and the winners announced during dinner on the 29th. Categories include, “What a Smile!,” “Cute & Adorable,” and “Sweet Kid.” You do not have to decide which category your picture fits as our impartial judge will make that call. We ask just one photo per grandparent please. Here’s a chance to show off those grandkids – don’t miss it!
If you are a caregiver for someone with memory loss, don’t miss the chance to find out more about our monthly Memory Cafes. A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. Our meetings are held on the 3rd Wednesday of each month (September 15) from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Please attend the Memory Café Open House at the senior center on Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn more. We will talk about the positive benefits of the Memory Café for both you and your loved one with memory loss. By attending you will also have the chance to win gift cards. Remember that our next Memory Café will take place at our center on Wednesday, September 15 at 1:30 p.m. Please contact the center in advance if you and your loved one plan to attend.
We hope you will attend the Monticello Senior Center Annual Meeting on Friday, September 10 at 1 p.m. Members of the senior center can come and vote and then stay for the meeting. Activity and financial reports will be given, and election results will be announced.
We also hope that all members of the Monticello Senior Center come and vote in the election to fill two Board of Directors positions. To be a member, people must be at least 55 years old and have participated in senior center activities a minimum of 12 times during the past year. The election will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10. Absentee ballots will be available for those unable to vote in person. As I mentioned in last week’s article, senior center Board members hold a very important volunteer role and are the policymakers at our center.
The Book Club will meet at our center on Wednesday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m. This group meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. Mary Micke has done a fantastic job facilitating this group for many years and we appreciate her volunteer efforts.
The Caregiver Support Group meets monthly and is designed for people caring for someone either close or from afar. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard facilitates this group which offers both specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. This group will meet next on Wednesday, September 8 from 1:30-3 p.m. and we ask that you contact us at 763-295-2000 in advance if you plan to attend.
You do not have to sign up in advance to come to the center to get your blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on Tuesday, September 14 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service.
Robert Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Deb Ende came in second place and Bob Mueller third. The winner of the bridge tournament also held last week was Dave Risch, with Betty Halvorson coming in second place, and Johnnie Cheesebrough third. The last euchre tournament winner was Loren Heckmann. Roger Fricke had the second highest score and Bernice Nathe third.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. I hope you have a great holiday weekend.
Activities the week
of Sept. 3-10:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – senior center closed
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Team Pool Tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon – 1 p.m. Board of Directors election; 1 p.m. Annual Meeting; 1:30 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week
of September 6:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – no dinner today
