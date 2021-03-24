I want to start this week’s article by thanking some very special volunteers who have been working tirelessly to help hundreds of people at our senior center. Tax Aide volunteers Dave, Larry, Steve, and Tom have already put in literally hundreds of hours to prepare returns for low to moderate income persons. And they still have a few weeks ahead of them to help even more people! With the pandemic and the capacity limits, it has definitely been a challenge to provide this much needed free service. I am proud to be on the same team as these men who have really stepped up to the plate to help so many. Thanks, guys!!
The volunteer tax guys are awesome. There are also a few women volunteers who have definitely gone above and beyond at the center to help others. Thanks goes to volunteer receptionists Bernice Nathe, Marge Arndt, and Mary Johnson for all the extra hustle they have had to do during tax season. There is a lot of behind the scenes work that these wonderful ladies have been doing to help out. I appreciate them so much and truly enjoy working with them!
If you enjoy tasty food I encourage you to join us for our Tasty Tuesday events. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen); April 6 – sloppy jo, potato salad, pickle; April 13 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad, green beans, dinner roll (catered by Russell’s on the Lake); April 27 – grilled cheeseburger, beans, chips, pickle. So give us a call to join us for a delicious meal and the opportunity to socialize with others.
The senior center’s HOME Program honestly gives older adults the opportunity to stay in their own homes longer. This fabulous program is at our center thanks to the agency I work for, Senior Community Services. HOME can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, yardwork, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe is generally at our center on Thursdays in the afternoon and you can call him to make an appointment. Need your lawn raked? HOME can help!
Want a discount on your auto insurance? We can help! People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on April 15 and May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please mail or drop off $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance and can call us at 763-295-2000, and masks are required.
If you wish to come and be part of the senior center Bible Study group that meets on Wednesdays, just let us know. This is a nondenominational group that meets at 11 a.m. and new participants are always welcome.
COVID restrictions have surely been a challenge for all of us but following those safety protocols has allowed our center to stay open since August 3. The senior center is located within a public building and we will continue to follow all the governor’s mandates, including wearing masks at all times, physical distancing, and not sharing equipment/supplies. We have come this far, folks, staying open when most senior centers did not. Let’s hang in there, get thru this, and get back to the active senior center we had. We got this!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.