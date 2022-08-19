You can come and hear photographer and Minnesota historian Doug Ohman give a presentation at our center called, “Vanishing Landmarks.” Doug will lead us in exploring the back roads and small towns and where we will hear the stories and history of Minnesota through historic buildings that are quickly disappearing. He will share his experiences visiting many of these sites from Minnesota’s oldest Courthouse to the last Civil War recruiting station. This presentation will be held at the center on Monday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000, and there is no charge.
You can also call to sign up to go on the overnight casino trip. You can depart the community center at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7 to head to Jackpot Junction Casino for the night. Wednesdays are “Thrifty 50” days, and you could win prizes. You also will have the chance to play afternoon or evening bingo if you like. The cost is $92 per person double occupancy and $112 single, payable to Across Country Tours. The cost includes coach transportation, hotel stay, and $50 on your player’s card. The bus will return to the center on September 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Please sign up soon if you wish to go.
There is still time for you to sign up for a class we will hold at our center where you will learn how to relay certain things you want your loved ones to remember about your life. A Legacy Letter is a simple but profound letter that conveys your greatest treasures: your faith, life lessons, and values. A Legacy Letter can be a heartfelt gift for your loved ones today, or it can inform and accompany your will or health care directive. You can learn how to write a Legacy Letter by attending a two-hour session at the center on Thursday, August 25 starting at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25, payable that day to the instructor, Bill Marsella.
There is no charge to come to a class we will have at the center that will be exploring television programming options. Thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say, “Streaming TV”? Sign up for a presentation HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate at our center on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. where he will talk about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore. We ask that you sign up in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
Speaking of the HOME Program, one component of HOME is Tech Support. Do you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer or TV system? Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available if you need it for a small fee.
We are still in need of additional nominees to serve on our senior center Board of Directors. Board members fill a very important volunteer role, as they are decision and policy makers for our program. Three of those nine spots will be open on January 1, 2023, and we need to fill them. Two spots will be three-year terms and one spot is a one-year term. An election will take place on Friday, September 9 from noon to 1 p.m. and anyone age 55+ who has participated in senior center activities at least 12 times in the last year is eligible to be a nominee and vote. The time commitment is quite minimal, only one meeting per month lasting about an hour. If you are the least bit interested in being a nominee, I encourage you to come and talk to me and I can give you more details.
The September newsletters should be back from the publisher by the time you read this article. I encourage you to stop by the center to pick up a copy. You can also access the newsletter on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or the center’s Facebook page.
Kathy Kronbeck was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Arlen Pocklington came in second place and Ivar Kronbeck third. We held a 500 tournament last week and Pete Christensen was the winner, with Norm Olson coming in second place. The last euchre tournament winner was Robert Muckenhirn. Gordy Ramerth came in second place and there was a tie for third between Dale Chamberlin and Roger Harwarth.
I have been gone on vacation this week and I feel so blessed that we have such wonderfully competent volunteers to “hold down the fort” in my absence. Special thanks go to all the people who pitched in to help. I appreciate you all and like I have said before and will say many more times, the Monticello Senior Center has the BEST volunteers!
