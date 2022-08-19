You can come and hear photographer and Minnesota historian Doug Ohman give a presentation at our center called, “Vanishing Landmarks.”  Doug will lead us in exploring the back roads and small towns and where we will hear the stories and history of Minnesota through historic buildings that are quickly disappearing.  He will share his experiences visiting many of these sites from Minnesota’s oldest Courthouse to the last Civil War recruiting station. This presentation will be held at the center on Monday, August 29 at 10:30 a.m.  Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000, and there is no charge.

You can also call to sign up to go on the overnight casino trip.  You can depart the community center at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7 to head to Jackpot Junction Casino for the night.  Wednesdays are “Thrifty 50” days, and you could win prizes. You also will have the chance to play afternoon or evening bingo if you like.  The cost is $92 per person double occupancy and $112 single, payable to Across Country Tours.  The cost includes coach transportation, hotel stay, and $50 on your player’s card.  The bus will return to the center on September 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m.  Please sign up soon if you wish to go.

