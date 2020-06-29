The idea of a Picnic in the Park was a hit with our participants. Believe me, I get it! We are bored and want something fun to do safely with nice people! Within two days of the July newsletter being out, the senior center picnic at Ellison Park scheduled for the 23rd was full. The governor’s Stay Safe MN plan allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people and I count as one, so the maximum number of people we can have is 24. Since this was so popular and we want more people to be able to participate, we are scheduling a second picnic for Thursday, July 30. Due to the limited numbers allowed, if you signed up for the July 23 picnic and want to come to the one on the 30th as well, you will be put on a waiting list. We want different people have the opportunity to be involved.
So… There will be a senior center picnic at Ellison Park on Thursday, July 30 at noon. A box lunch will be served, and bottled water provided. The cost is only $5. Please bring a check or $5 in cash along with you on the 30th. There will be bingo games after dinner for the chance to win prizes. You do have to sign up in advance by calling us at 763-295-2000.
Our Parking Lot Bingo continues to be a hit and if you haven’t joined us for this enjoyable activity yet, please consider checking it out! Bingo is played in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays until further notice. People age 55+ are welcome to play, it’s free, and there are prizes for the winners. We are limiting this activity to 20 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. Please leave a message if I am not able to answer the phone. People do need to stay in their cars, and we will direct you where to park. We will provide the bingo cards and will be using a portable PA system. This event will be cancelled if the weather is bad and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that there will be no bathroom facilities available. There is no charge to play and there are prizes for the winners.
There are two other senior center activities that are happening outdoors. Our bike group rides weekly and if you give me your email address, I can get it to our group leader, and he will add you to the list. Ride details are emailed each week. If you are interested in playing outdoor Pickleball, let me know. The senior center has equipment that can be used. Call me at 763-295-2000 for more information.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have a good supply of homemade masks at our center so be sure to let me know if you need one. I am at the senior center a few days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and no one answers, please leave a message and I will return your call.
Four June Trivia Contest sheets that were mailed to me at the senior center had all the answers correct and they were submitted by Paul & Dianne Klein, Tom & Barb Liefert, Val Somerville, and Pete Stupar. I enlisted the help of Vicki from city hall and she randomly drew Val’s sheet, so Val is the winner of the $10 prize. If you want to challenge yourself a bit and have the chance to win $10 in cash, complete and mail in a July Trivia Contest sheet. It can be accessed on the senior center page of the city of Monticello’s website or on the senior center Facebook page. You can also let me know if you want a copy mailed to you and I can do that.
I hope you have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend! Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.