Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available, and about key Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Please sign up at the senior center in advance, 763-295-2000. This program will be facilitated by Alzheimer’s Association staff and LSW Becky Allard.
Becky will be helping caregivers in another way. Caregivers and their loved ones are encouraged to attend the next Memory Café that will be held on Wednesday, May 17 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael. We hope you can join us as guest activity facilitators from Wright County Extension Master Gardeners lead us through a fun project. There is no charge to attend, and you are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling the Crow River Senior Center at 763-497-8900. Caregivers have the option to attend a concurrent caregiver support group.
Becky will be leading yet one more event at our senior center in May. The Caregiver Support Group will meet on Thursday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and caregivers of any age are welcome and encouraged to attend. You can also make a one-on-one appointment with Becky for individualized support, guidance, or advice. You can contact her at 612-804-0968 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org
Please contact us if you want to come to the senior center Over 90’s Party. People age 90+ will be honored at the senior center on Wednesday, May 17 beginning with a noon goulash dinner. Then the special guests will be introduced. We hope many people can attend this event and help us honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. Please sign up by May 15 and you can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000. If you know a Monticello resident who is age 90+ please let me know so we can invite them.
You are invited to attend the next Book Club meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 10 starting at 9:30 a.m. The book, The Guest List, by Lucy Foley, will be discussed. Participants will also pick up the next book the group will be reading.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will be heading to the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, May 10 to take on the Silver Snookers in the monthly Team Pool Tournament. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. on the 10th. Good luck, Cue Masters!
I encourage you to come to our center to get your blood pressure checked. Ali, a nurse at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be here on Tuesday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this valuable service. You do not need to sign up in advance, just stop over.
Chris Maas was the last cribbage tournament winner. Mike Miller came in second place and Pete Christensen third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Jim Stewart. Robert Muckenhirn came in second place and there was a tie for third between Loren Heckmann, Wayne LaBree, Gordy Ramerth, and Harley Thompson. The monthly 500 tournament will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 p.m. Anyone age 55+ can play in any of the senior center card tournaments and you do not have to sign up in advance. All tournaments have a $2 entry fee and prize money is given to the winners.
Please stop by the senior center for a cup of coffee and a friendly smile!
