Alzheimer’s is not normal aging.  It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.  Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. to learn about the impact of   Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available, and about key Alzheimer’s Association resources. 

Please sign up at the senior center in advance, 763-295-2000.  This program will be facilitated by Alzheimer’s Association staff and LSW Becky Allard.

