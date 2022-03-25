It is hard to believe, but the senior center spring breakfast fundraiser is just a month away. Please join us on Sunday, April 24 for an all you can eat breakfast that includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids ages 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center for you to purchase.
With spring on the way, our thoughts turn to yardwork that will need to be done. Through our HOME Program, we have many amazing volunteers who can help with your gardens, raking, window washing, and yard clean-up. Participants are responsible for supplying yard waste bags and disposal. Those receiving window washing must provide cleaner and rags or paper towels. Volunteers are able to clean first floor windows only. If you wish to sign up for this free volunteer service, or for paid lawn mowing service, contact the senior center to get a form you need to fill out and return by April 14th.
Wright County Public Health nurses will be at the senior center on Tuesdays, April 5 & 26 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service.
There is no charge for low to moderate income persons to get help filing their tax forms at our center and we still have a number of tax appointments available this tax season. Contact the senior center, 763-295-2000, to schedule an appointment, which will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 12. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment the completed intake papers you picked up from the center, your personal tax documents, photo ID, Social Security number documentation, and blank check for direct deposit. Please note that masks will be required while meeting with the volunteer tax preparer.
We also still have spaces left on the bus to head to Mystic Lake Casino on Monday, April 4. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:15 p.m. There is an $20 charge for the coach bus ride and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $4 off food coupon. Call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
I have one last chance to mention a very entertaining and informative presentation we have coming up at our center, where you can enjoy a relaxing and scenic journey to the heart of Minnesota lake country through the beauty of pictures. You will see some of the state’s most interesting and unique cabins. The pictures will bring back wonderful memories of spending time at your favorite getaway with your favorite people. Photographer and historian Doug Ohman will share stories, history, and memories of this long-time Minnesota tradition. This presentation will take place at the center on Wednesday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Roger Fricke was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Larry Damann came in second place and Chris Maas and Larry Wischnewski tied for third. The last euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson. There was a tie for second place between Alice Kantor and Tom Wright and there was a three-way tie for third place between Jerry Bistodeau, Deanna Cahill, and Roger Harwarth.
Printed copies of the April newsletters are at the senior center ready for you to pick up. You can also access the newsletter on the senior center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or on the center’s Facebook page. Thanks go out to the businesses who advertise in the newsletter, as they make that monthly publication possible.
Remember that tickets for the April 24th breakfast are on sale now in the senior center. Please stop in soon and buy yours.
Activities the week of March 25-April 1:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge, Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only), tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10:30 a.m. Cabins of Minnesota presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 10:30 a.m. Caregiver one on one, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of March 28:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – chicken chow mein, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sloppy joe, potato salad, chips
Thurs. – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – goulash, salad, dinner roll
