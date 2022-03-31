I was all set to ask for volunteers in this week’s article to help with a wonderful service project we are co-sponsoring, but don’t need to as we already have enough! And I am not surprised – our volunteers are AWESOME! Thanks go to the 20 senior center participants who signed up to help with “Project Sunshine.” They will be packaging 300 activity kits, which will bring sunshine and support to pediatric patients and their families. We will carry out this project at the community center on Wednesday, April 20, during National Volunteer Week. We are working with AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP on this project and look forward to helping with more service projects in the future.
People who have trouble cutting their toenails sure look forward to the foot clinics that Wright County Public Health nurses provide at our center. The nurses will be at the community center on Tuesday, April 5 & 26 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
If you are at least 55 years old and drive a vehicle, it certainly pays to take a defensive driving course. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on April 7, May 5, June 15, and July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost to take the course is $25. You can call us at 763-295-2000 for more 2022 class dates. Please either drop payment off, cash or check, or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance.
You do not have to register in advance to get your blood pressure checked at our center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide this beneficial service on Tuesday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. Be proactive with your health and we’ll see you on the 12th.
You also do not have to let us know in advance if you wish to participate in the next Book Club get together. The group will meet on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. and will be discussing the book, The Trouble With Goats and Sheep by Joanna Cannon. They will pick up the new book and at the time I wrote this article, I was not sure which Book Club kit we were able to get. You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to find out.
You can also give us a call if you would like to attend the Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that meets at the center on Thursday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard is the facilitator. This group provides specialized support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
Becky is also available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time to meet, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org If Thursday mornings do not work for you, let Becky know and she can discuss other options with you.
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Ivar Kronbeck. Robert Thelen came in second place and Jim Stewart third. Ann Ramerth was the last euchre tournament winner. Jerry Bistodeau and Loren Heckmann tied for second place and Dale Chamberlin and Alice Kantor tied for third.
I hope you have a great week.
Activities the week of April 1-8:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-11 a.m.
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only), tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Sinners and Saints trip; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only), defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver one on one, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of April 4:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – ham au gratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – chicken broccoli & mushrooms cavatappi, salad, dinner roll
