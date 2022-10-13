I am going to start this week’s article plugging our senior center breakfast fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, October 23.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  So people don’t get a surprise, we want to give you a heads up that our supplier is unable to get the bagged eggs, so scrambled eggs will not be served.  The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center.  Please help spread the word!

There is no charge for people to attend historian Doug Ohman’s next presentation at our center. His program is called, “Hidden in Plain View, Cemeteries of Minnesota” and it is no coincidence we scheduled this in October!  You can walk along with Doug as he shares photographs of cemeteries and uncovers stories of the forgotten.  Learn where the only Revolutionary War soldier to die in Minnesota is buried.  Learn the difference between a cemetery and a graveyard and much more.  Doug will give this presentation, using his fascinating photographs, at the center on Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m.  Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.

