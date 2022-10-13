I am going to start this week’s article plugging our senior center breakfast fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, October 23. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. So people don’t get a surprise, we want to give you a heads up that our supplier is unable to get the bagged eggs, so scrambled eggs will not be served. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Please help spread the word!
There is no charge for people to attend historian Doug Ohman’s next presentation at our center. His program is called, “Hidden in Plain View, Cemeteries of Minnesota” and it is no coincidence we scheduled this in October! You can walk along with Doug as he shares photographs of cemeteries and uncovers stories of the forgotten. Learn where the only Revolutionary War soldier to die in Minnesota is buried. Learn the difference between a cemetery and a graveyard and much more. Doug will give this presentation, using his fascinating photographs, at the center on Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
There is also no charge for people age 60+ to get help technology issues. If you need help with your smart-phone, tablet, computer, or TV system, we can help. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology problems.
If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call the center to schedule an appointment. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
There is a very modest fee for people age 60+ to get assistance with toenail clipping. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Tuesday, October 25 to provide this valuable service. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. The charge is only $10.
There is no charge for caregivers and their loved ones to attend the Memory Cafes. The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, October 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
In person defensive driving classes are held at our center and people age 55+ can benefit financially from taking one. Those completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. The cost is $25. The next four-hour refresher course for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on November 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for 2023 class dates. We ask that you drop off or mail payment (cash or check) to the center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. People must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
People age 60+ needing help with legal issues need to make an appointment at our center. The Senior Law Project can assist with many issues including Social Security and SSI; consumer, nursing home, and landlord problems; powers of attorney; health care directives; family law issues; and more. Please note that help cannot be given for criminal matters, wills, real estate transactions, or estate planning. This free assistance will be offered on Monday, October 24. Call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment for this great service.
Ivan Kronbeck was the last cribbage tournament winner. Doug Przybilla came in second place and Marlo Samuelson third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Ann Ramerth. Katie Sterriker came in second place and their was a tie for third between Jim Stewart and Harley Thompson.
As the days get chillier, just remember that you can stop in the senior center for a cup of steaming, delicious coffee. It would be great to see you!
