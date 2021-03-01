Doug Ohman has given many presentations at our center over the years and they have been very well attended. He is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer and speaks on a wide variety of topics. We will be showing one of Doug’s pre-recorded presentations as he takes you on a virtual tour exploring sites along the Northshore of Lake Superior and the historic Iron Range. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, March 24 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required, and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up. We hope you can come and enjoy Doug’s beautiful pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s enjoyable presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
Our Tasty Tuesday events have been enjoyable for many people. Not only do they get to enjoy a tasty meal, but they also get to socialize with others. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: March 9—hot dog, baked beans, pickle; March 16—turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, bread (catered by VFW Post 8731); March 23—sloppy jo, chips, pickle; March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen).
We will have an enjoyable time at the senior center St. Patrick’s Day party. We start with a noon dinner, catered by Style Catering. The meal includes a ham sandwich, coleslaw, pickle, St. Patrick’s Day dessert, and bottle of water. People can play bingo after dinner for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is $6 per person and as with all senior center events, you do have to sign up in advance.
There is no cost to come and watch movies at the center. Movies are shown at 1 p.m. on the community center Mississippi Room big screen on Mondays. It could be a new release or a classic movie. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance.
The Zoom 101 with Joe sessions have been very popular. Many people have joined in to learn more about how to maneuver Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and the link will be emailed to you. This session will be held on March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
The Caregiver Support Group meeting on March 10 at 1:30 p.m. will feature a virtual speaker whose topic is, “Aids for Daily Living.” Incontinence products, ways to help keep you and your loved one safe at home, adaptive equipment to make eating easier, and much more will be discussed. Anyone who is interested in attending virtually can contact Becky Allard, our Support Group facilitator, at 952-746-4028 to register. Becky is able to meet in person with caregivers before the speaker begins. Please reach out to Becky if you wish to meet with her.
The next Virtual Memory Café meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. Each month features a fun project. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help!
Please contact the senior center to register. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. You can contact me for more info, 763-295-2000.
You can also contact me if you want the link to the next Dementia Friends Training session. I am guessing most of us know someone who has dementia. The one-hour Dementia Friends Trainings help people learn more about that condition. You have your choice of participating in either the 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. session on March 17. If you are interested, let me know and I can send you the registration link.
The senior center Book Club will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. This group meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. If you want to attend, please contact the senior center in advance. If you want to attend via Zoom, let me know and I can email you a link.
You can call the senior center to make an appointment to get your blood pressure checked. This service, provided on a monthly basis by St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be available at our center on Tuesday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Four February Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Marlene Petersen. Karen’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. Stop by the center to pick up a March Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Stay safe and enjoy this warmer weather.
