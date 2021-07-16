We served food to about 600 people at the Riverfest Block Party we co-sponsored last week. Many thanks to all of you who donated desserts for this community event – the treats you provided were a big hit! I also want to thank the senior center participants who volunteered their time to help with the duck adoptions and running bingo at Ellison Park. Our volunteers are awesome!
We will be having another picnic at Ellison Park on Friday, July 23 at noon. You can contact the senior center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment.
July is National Ice Cream Month, and you are invited to celebrate with others. Come to the center on Monday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. to build and enjoy your own ice cream sundae—there will be a lot of delicious toppings! The cost is $2 per person, and you are asked to sign up in advance so we know how many people to expect.
People have been asking when they can expect the senior center to offer trips again, and the answer is in September. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, September 13. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge to ride the bus and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon.
Share a bus with Elk River seniors and enjoy a beautiful day at the MN Landscape Arboretum. Enjoy a casual lunch when you arrive which features a sandwich, chips, fruit, cookie, and beverage. After lunch you may explore the gardens at your own pace and shop the gift store. The group will gather back together for a guided tram tour of the gardens and woodlands. After the tram tour you will have additional time to spend on the grounds. This trip will be held Tuesday, September 21 and the bus will depart the community center at 9:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $78, and you need to sign up and pay by August 16.
I want to mention again a presentation that will be held at our center that may save you or someone you know money. Did you know that older Americans lose an estimated $2.9 billion of their hard-earned money each year due to elder financial abuse? By attending this program, you will learn tips to recognize, react to and report common financial scams to better ensure the financial safety of you and your loved ones. This program will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and will be facilitated by U.S. Bank staff. Please sign up in advance at the center if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
We also ask that caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss sign up in advance to attend our monthly Memory Café gatherings. Our Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where people can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all supplies are provided for you. You can participate in person on Wednesday, July 21 from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Marv Kuechle was the winner of the first senior center card tournament held since March 2020 and it is so good to have the tournaments back! The game was cribbage and Bill Lansing came in second place and Bernice Nathe third. The winner of last week’s euchre tournament was Loren Heckmann, with Roger Harwarth coming in second place, and Mary Kuechle third. Bridge, cribbage, and euchre tournaments are held on a regular basis for people age 55+ and you can call us at 763-295-2000 for dates and times. Each tournament has a $2 entry fee and prize money is paid to the winners.
I hope you have a great week. If you have a chance to stop in the senior center, please do so. You can enjoy a cup of hot coffee or cold water and treat yourself to a cookie or two.
Activities the week of July 16-23:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon picnic at Ellison Park; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of July 19:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll
Thurs. – spaghetti, breadstick
Fri. – no dinner today
