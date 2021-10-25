Thanks to all of you who came to the senior center breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday. We served 189 people. I want to thank the volunteers who, as usual, worked hard at this event. We also would like to thank Cargill for donating the eggs and the Monticello Lions Club members and community center staff for their help.
Now that the breakfast is over, it’s time to devote more attention to the senior center Craft Sale fundraiser. The Craft Sale will be held on Saturday, November 6 in the community center Mississippi Room. We have 30 vendors who will have thousands of craft items available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Just want to remind you that there will not be a bake sale associated with the Craft Sale. Please invite your family and friends to this senior center fundraiser.
We have a great lunch idea for you on November 6. Sloppy joe lunches will be served in the senior center on the day of the Craft Sale. The sloppy joe meat should be hot and ready to eat by 10 a.m. The cost is $4 and includes a sloppy joe, chips, pickle, dessert, juice, and coffee.
We have another great lunch idea for you however space is limited, so sign up soon if you want to join us, 763-295-2000. People age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are invited to the noon senior center Thanksgiving dinner catered by Cornerstone Café on Friday, November 19. This meal features turkey and all the fixins and the cost is just $4.
Okay, I need to mention just one more event that involves not only food, but music. The River City Ramblers senior center choir will sing some patriotic songs during the noon meal on Thursday, November 11. You can sign up to join us for the $4 spaghetti meal or you can just come and listen. I mentioned in last week’s article and will again that the senior center will not be sponsoring a Veterans Day dinner this year.
Speaking of veterans, we have a great presentation coming up that will highlight some Minnesota heroes. Take a walk back throughout our nation’s history with historian Doug Ohman as he explains the story of the Medal of Honor and highlights many Minnesota soldiers who sacrificed so much to be honored with this medal. Doug is a speaker, storyteller, and photographer. This free presentation will be held at the center on Thursday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance for this presentation called, “Memories of the Brave, Minnesota Medal of Honor Recipients.”
There are other types of heroes too. Seeing my mom care for my dad who had dementia made me realize many years ago that caregivers are heroes. The love and devotion they show their loved ones is truly an inspiration. Caregiving can be difficult, and we have a program geared specifically toward caregivers coming up that will be a breath of fresh air. “Don’t Just Survive the Holidays – THRIVE!” will focus on preparing for the holidays, navigating family gatherings, and the next steps after the festivities conclude. Topics such as emotions, family dynamics, roles, and expectations will be explored. Becky Allard, LSW, Senior Community Services, will facilitate this session on Tuesday, November 16 at 1 p.m. Please register at the senior center in advance if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
Becky also facilitates our monthly Caregiver Support Group. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, November 10, from 1:30-3 p.m. This group provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center if you plan to attend.
Retired teacher Mary Micke facilitates the senior center Book Club. The Book Club meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. and new members are always welcome.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community comes to our center on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to provide blood pressure checks. She will be at the center on November 9, and you can stop by between 11 a.m. and noon to get your blood pressure checked. You do not have to sign up in advance.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters will be heading to the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m. to take on the Silver Snookers for the team pool tournament. Our team proved victorious during this month’s tournament and hopefully they will again next month!
Bill Lansing was the winner of last weeks cribbage tournament. Jim Weisner came in second place and Jim Stewart third. The last euchre tournament winner was Gordy Ramerth. Loren Heckmann came in second place and there was a tie for third between Dale Chamberlain and Karen Hanson. There will be a 500 tournament on November 10 at 1 p.m. All tournaments are open to people age 55+ and you must sign up to play in each at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and all games have a $2 entry fee.
Please put the November 6th Craft Sale and Sloppy Joe lunch events on your calendar – would love to see you there!
Activities the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 5:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon Halloween dinner & party; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. Paramount Theater trip; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of November 1:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – chicken alfredo, Caesar salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.