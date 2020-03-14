The Monticello Senior Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until further notice.

  The senior center will for sure be closed until April 1st, at which time a reevaluation will be made.  

With the high participation level at our senior center and its events, Senior Center officials state they cannot possibly follow protocol set by the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz for the age group that the center serves, the most at risk.

  Keeping participants and people in the community safe is top priority.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

