The Monticello Senior Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16 until further notice.
The senior center will for sure be closed until April 1st, at which time a reevaluation will be made.
With the high participation level at our senior center and its events, Senior Center officials state they cannot possibly follow protocol set by the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz for the age group that the center serves, the most at risk.
Keeping participants and people in the community safe is top priority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.