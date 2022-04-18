I have one more chance to mention the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 in advance, $9 at the door, for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Please support your senior center and come to the breakfast. Invite your family and friends too please.
I also want to mention a decision that the Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors made at their April meeting. They voted to raise the Dinner Program meal charge from $4 to $5 effective May 3rd. One reason for the increase is that they also voted to raise the payment the center makes to the restaurants we are in partnership with from $5 to $6 per meal ordered. The senior center has been subsidizing $1 per meal and will continue to do that. The restaurants did not ask for a payment increase, but board members felt that with rising food costs, it is only right to do so. And I totally agree. The restaurant owners and staff are very dedicated to providing us wonderful meals at a reasonable price and we appreciate them ever so much!
I appreciate two men who will be giving a presentation at our center to help keep us safer. Join us on Wednesday April 27th at 10 a.m. for an informative presentation about telephone, online, and other scams that target older adults. Sgt. Drew Scherber from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office along with our HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will be our presenters and will discuss what they have seen and dealt with when it comes to common fraud activity that many people fall victim to every day. Sgt. Scherber and Joe are here to help educate you on how to remain safe from predators that are always on the lookout for people that may be vulnerable to their increasingly complex methods of committing these frauds and scams. You will be able to ask questions afterward of either presenter, and there will be information you can take home with you to share with friends and neighbors. We all need to stay aware and know how to spot common scams in today’s world. We do ask you to sign up in advance if you plan to attend and can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000.
We also appreciate the Wright County Public Health nurses who assist older adults in our community with toenail clipping. This beneficial service will be available at our center on Tuesday, April 26 and is open to persons age 60+. Call Patty Larson, 763-682-7460, to make an appointment if you would like to get help cutting your toenails. The cost to receive this service has been lowered from $15 to $10. Prices going down, now that is unusual these days!
Make an appointment to come to the center on Wednesday, April 27 if you want to meet with staff from the Senior Law Project. This free service is provided for people age 60+ and they can help with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning. You can call 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment.
You can also call the center to sign up take a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a such a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on May 5, June 15, July 7, and August 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost to take the course is $25 and you can call us for more 2022 class dates. Please either drop payment off, cash or check, or mail it to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center.
Arlen Pocklington was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Wally Smida coming in second place and Gordy Ramerth third. The 500 tournament winner was Gwen Chamberlin. Ted Herbes had the second highest score and Alice Stangler third. The winner of the last euchre tournament was Jim Stewart. Roger Fricke came in second place and there was a tie for third between Dale Chamberlin, Loren Heckmann, and Tom Wright.
I want to close this week’s article thanking some very special people. Our volunteer tax preparers completed 458 Federal/State returns and 350 Property Tax returns this last tax season. Isn’t that amazing?! They each gave up hundreds of hours of their time to help others. Their dedication, amazing skills, wonderful personalities, and senses of humor made them a joy to have at our center these last two months. Thank you, Barb, Dave, Kim, Larry, Steve M., Steve R., and Tom – YOU ALL ROCK!
Activities the week of April 22-29:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Sun. – 8 a.m. – noon breakfast fundraiser
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only), foot clinic; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 10 a.m. Scams program; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. 500; 1:30 p.m. Memory Café
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver One on One, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of April 25:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – lasagna, salad, dinner roll
Thurs. – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – French dip, salad, tortilla chips
