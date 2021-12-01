It’s a milestone! The senior center Book Club will meet on Wednesday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the 100th book read since the group first met in 2013. That’s a lot of books! Special thanks go to Mary Micke for expertly facilitating the Book Club since its inception. You are invited to check it out—new members are always welcome.
People age 55+ are invited to join us for a delicious Christmas dinner on Friday, December 17 at noon. This Dinner Program meal will be catered by the Cornerstone Café and includes ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, and Christmas dessert. The cost is $4 per person, and you must sign up in advance, 763-295-2000. Because space is limited and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the celebration in-house, take-out meals cannot be ordered for the 17th. The River City Ramblers choir will sing a number of Christmas songs during dinner that will surely put us all in the Christmas spirit. Maybe you will even win a prize!
Dining volunteers help our Dinner Program run smoothly. Those volunteers are asked to come to a meeting on Thursday, December 9 at 10 a.m. We will attend to some business and have a little holiday cheer.
Not only do we serve delicious food during our Dinner Program meals, but also tasty hot coffee. The senior center is in need of decaf coffee (regular is not needed at this time). If you drop off a can of decaf on Wednesday, December 15 between 10 and 11 a.m. we will treat you to a tasty pastry. If you can’t come to the center on the 15th, no worries. Decaf coffee donations will gladly be accepted anytime.
Any time historian Doug Ohman gives a presentation at our center, people really enjoy it. Doug will take you back to the days when the county fair was the highlight of the summer. Doug has explored the origins of many traditions and entertainment we have all enjoyed. This free presentation will take place in the center on Thursday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. Please register in advance, 763-295-2000.
You do not have to register in advance to come to the center to get your blood pressure checked. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the center on Tuesday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to noon to take blood pressure readings. I encourage you to stop by and get yours checked.
The Silver Snookers billiards team from the Elk River Senior Activity Center will be stopping by our center on Wednesday, December 8 for a little competition. This team pool tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and we hope our team, the Cue Masters, come out the winners!
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on December 8 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Roger Fricke was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Dale Radke coming in second place, and Robert Thelen third. Mario DeMatteis was the bridge tournament winner and Sue Mitchell came in second place. Remember that there is a 500 card tournament on December 8 at 1 p.m. and you do need to sign up in advance.
I hope you have a great week!
Activities the week of Dec. 3-10:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. Tech Support (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament; 1:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Dinner Program volunteer meeting; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of December 6:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Thurs. – spaghetti, breadstick
Fri. – chicken wild rice hot dish, vegetable, dinner roll
