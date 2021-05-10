Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) released the following response to Governor Walz’s announcement Thursday of a plan to reopen Minnesota:
“This is simply not enough. Governor Walz is toying with Minnesota, changing the requirements to fit his political whims, and saying it’s all for the betterment of our state. This is just wrong. Minnesotans throughout the state are struggling. Whether that’s with employment, childcare, mental health, or any number of things, the fact is that we cannot string them along with false promises of normal life coming eventually.
“Minnesotans have more access to the vaccines now than we could have even imagined six months ago. I remember when Walz said that vaccine availability would be the sign of things returning to normal. What is he waiting for now, re-election?
“The beauty of the Legislature is that there are hundreds of elected officials ready to work together to find solutions to individual problems. Governor Walz has abused his power to enact one-man-rule over Minnesotans, cutting us out of any decision-making. It’s time to give the power back to the people.
“Governor Walz, the emergency is over. We have guidelines in place for how to deal with the virus and Minnesotans are smart enough to do what is right for them. It’s time you get off your power trip and allow some sense of normalcy to return to Minnesota.”
