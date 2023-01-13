On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I took the oath of office and officially began my fourth term in the Minnesota State Senate. It is a true privilege to be back in St. Paul and represent the great folks of Senate District 29.

This session is a budget year, and the Minnesota Legislature will determine how to fund our state for the next two years. As we craft our budget, I resolutely believe a priority must be to give back the $16.7 billion surplus to hardworking Minnesotans. The historic surplus proves that our state asks far too much from taxpayers. Minnesotans face an unreliable financial future due to ongoing inflation and a looming recession. And that is why it is so essential to provide real and enduring tax relief, including the full elimination of the tax on Social Security income.

