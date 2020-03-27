Senate Republicans passed a third COVID-19 response bill yesterday, allocating an additional $331 million to help Minnesotans withstand the effects of this global pandemic. The bill passed unanimously, 67-0.
Yesterday’s action establishes a dedicated COVID-19 Minnesota Fund that will be used by the Walz administration to keep Minnesotans safe during this emergency. The package also includes funding for childcare providers, college students, small businesses, veterans, homeless shelters and food shelves. Previous COVID-19 bills passed by the legislature allocated $221 million in funding for medical needs, bringing the total to $552 million this year to address the Coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota.
There is additional funding for homeless shelters, food shelves, and the State Soldier Assistance Program for veterans who are affected by COVID-19.
“Veterans and their families are an integral part of our communities,” said Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo). “This is an especially important time to support them as they face changes in their work and family life during this battle against COVID-19. Many of them may be working to re-integrate back into civilian life and are now being impacted by unemployment or other unforeseen circumstances. In difficult times, we will always be here to provide assistance in any way possible. Veterans are our heroes and we will never forget that they committed their lives to protecting our freedom. Our support for them will never waver.”
The COVID-19 Minnesota Fund can only be used for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency as declared by Executive Order 20-01 to maintain operations of government. Examples of increased costs would be additional healthcare and staffing needs in prison facilities, staffing and overtime for direct care and treatment, and resources for activities by the national guard in response to COVID-19, among other expenses incurred by state government.
The bill includes $30 million in Child Care Aware grants during the peacetime emergency. In order to receive a grant, the childcare provider must have a license in good standing or qualify as an emergency provider, prioritize the children of healthcare and emergency workers, maintain their service during the peacetime emergency, and follow practices that prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Higher learning students have also been impacted by the closures of colleges and universities during the pandemic. Temporary powers granted in the bill allow the Commissioner of Higher Education to waive rules and statues for work study, SELF loans, and the state grant program to assist students in financial hardship. The bill conforms to changes made at the federal level in response to COVID-19.
With small businesses across the state closing due to the Stay at Home executive order, the bill makes $10 million in loans available to small businesses. The loan program is intended to provide immediate relief to small businesses and independent contractors with access to capital to weather the economic crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.
Other provisions in the bill relax the REAL ID requirements, which were already presenting a backlog for Minnesotans, extending by one month the process to appeal your property tax bill, and make temporary unemployment insurance modifications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.