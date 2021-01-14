Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) is glad to see SF 1introduced as the first bill of the 2021 Legislative Session, which will give businesses the ability to reopen safely following the submission of a safety preparedness plan. This will give the power back to individuals instead of one man in Saint Paul.
“As the legislature, we should know that one size fits all policymaking does not work for all communities,” Senator Anderson remarked, “If businesses demonstrate they are able to open their doors while considering the safety of customers and staff, why should the government stop them?”
Small businesses are a vital part of Minnesota’s economy and community. These are our friends, family members, and neighbors who are suffering from loss of livelihood regardless of how many precautions they put in place. SF 1 will bring the power back where it belongs, to the people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.