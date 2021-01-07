Governor Walz announced Wednesday that he will be loosening the restrictions he put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although this is a step in the right direction, the Governor needs to quickly make moves to bring normalcy back to Minnesota.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) said after the Governor’s announcement, “but I am worried about the severe consequences that may come as a result of the long shutdowns.”
The roll-out of vaccines and who is prioritized needs to be looked at and sped up immediately. If we are to fight in this pandemic, we need to get the vaccines to those who need it most as soon as possible. When you compare Minnesota to other states with looser policies, it is clear that the intense restrictions in our state do not give us a quicker path to recovery.
Senator Anderson is happy to see some movement in the right direction but is looking forward to more change in the near future.
