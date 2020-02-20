Bruce Anderson guardsman tribute

The Minnesota Senate reconvened on Tuesday for the 2020 session and began by honoring the Minnesota National Guardsmen who lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Kimball last December. The families received resolutions presented by their Senators.

As chair of the Veterans Committee, Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) gave a statement on the floor of the Senate in their honor.

“Standing on the floor of our state Capitol, I am reminded of how many have sacrificed so in this moment we can safely exercise the freedom to govern ourselves for the good of our state and the good of our nation. The final act of sacrifice by Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg was not in vain. They honored their communities, and in turn, we will strive to honor them every day by embracing the liberties they died for.”

“To these men’s families - you have the support and appreciation of all Minnesotans, of all the Senate, and everywhere in this state of Minnesota. The sacrifice of every member of our military and their families will never be forgotten. We hope you find solace in the undeniable impact your sons had on each one of us. I hope we bring their memory honor with the work we do here for our servicemembers and their communities. You are in our hearts, you are in our prayers. May God’s hand of healing and His comforting presence be with all of you now and forever more.”

Senator Anderson’s remarks were followed by a moment of silence.

