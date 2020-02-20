The Minnesota Senate reconvened on Tuesday for the 2020 session and began by honoring the Minnesota National Guardsmen who lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Kimball last December. The families received resolutions presented by their Senators.
As chair of the Veterans Committee, Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) gave a statement on the floor of the Senate in their honor.
“Standing on the floor of our state Capitol, I am reminded of how many have sacrificed so in this moment we can safely exercise the freedom to govern ourselves for the good of our state and the good of our nation. The final act of sacrifice by Chief Warrant Officer 2 James A. Rogers Jr., Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord, and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg was not in vain. They honored their communities, and in turn, we will strive to honor them every day by embracing the liberties they died for.”
“To these men’s families - you have the support and appreciation of all Minnesotans, of all the Senate, and everywhere in this state of Minnesota. The sacrifice of every member of our military and their families will never be forgotten. We hope you find solace in the undeniable impact your sons had on each one of us. I hope we bring their memory honor with the work we do here for our servicemembers and their communities. You are in our hearts, you are in our prayers. May God’s hand of healing and His comforting presence be with all of you now and forever more.”
Senator Anderson’s remarks were followed by a moment of silence.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids
- Jake’s City Grille is closing in Plymouth
- Missing cold case continues to haunt Little Falls woman
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Second Amendment sanctuary effort underway in Mille Lacs County
- First Avenue dentist ‘rode the roller coaster called life’ to get here
- Avery’s bravery saves her dad’s life
- Edina’s activist librarian keeps on agitating
- House fire cause under investigation
- Lack of information leads to 'villainization' of the Little Falls School District over land authorization
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)
- What’s in a name? The answer is money as council prepares to interview firms who’d like to help city sell naming rights for the new arena, multi-purpose facility and Lions Park (3)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- LTE: Climate change is a dangerous reality (1)
- On-street bike lanes debated (1)
- Super contract takes center stage at ISD 110 meeting (1)
- LETTER: Writer isn’t concerned with ‘privacy’ in the presidential primary (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.