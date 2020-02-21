"Northern Metals is fully cooperating with the state fire investigation, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and their local public health officials. To suggest an arbitrary 30-day hold on permitting from the state is irresponsible and an overreaction. Businesses that require permitting should be allowed to immediately begin or resume operations once health and safety standards are assured and permit expectations are met.
This morning, I heard from MPCA and health officials that every appropriate measure was being taken to ensure the safety of the surrounding community and environment. I expect the state will put an exhaustive effort into monitoring the health and safety of the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.