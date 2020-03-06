A bill to require photo identification for voting passed through the Transportation Finance and Policy CommitteeFriday, March 6. Senator Scott Newman (R- Hutchinson) chief authored the bill, which requires identification for both absentee and in-person voting.
Minnesota has some of the loosest voting laws in the country. Registration is available at the polls and can be done with proof of residence (such as a piece of mail) or with someone to vouch for the registering individual. No proof of citizenship is currently required, causing concern in the legislature over election security.
“We are strengthening our voting laws and procedures so every Minnesotan can rest assured that one voter equals one vote,” said Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo). “Many other states have already adopted voter ID requirements and they have been great examples of how we can ensure the equal treatment of voters. Minnesotans expect fair and secure elections, and this bill will accomplish our goal!”
The legislation requires voters to produce valid, government-issued photo identification when voting in person or by absentee ballot. Additionally, it establishes a new voter identification card to be provided free-of-charge to individuals who currently lack proper identification. Individuals unable to provide valid proof of identity or residence would be able to cast a provisional ballot, affording the voter a period in which they could obtain valid identification. Same-day voter registration would also remain intact.
