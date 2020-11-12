A semi fire and a series of multiple crashes on Interstate 94 have resulted in the closure of I-94 between Monticello and Rogers.
The Minnesota Department of transportation announced the closure at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Central Region Communications office of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Interstate was be closed for about five hours. Interstate 94 was closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice due to crashes. All lanes are blocked. MnDOT estimated that I-94 would reopen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation suggested the following alternative route to I-94.
Follow I-94 Alternate Route detour signs. Exit Hwy 101 Rogers to Hwy 10 Elk River, then take Hwy 25 Big Lake or Hwy 24 Clear Lake back to westbound I-94 or seek other route.
At 9:10 a.m., Thursday morning the State Patrol reported that it was investigating a large crash on I-94 at Fenning Avenue, which is the County Road 18/39 overpass.
Later, traffic was at a standstill on I-94 through Monticello due to the semi fire near the County Road 18/39 exit in Monticello, multiple crashes and a jackknifed semi near mile post 198 in the Monticello area. Minnesota State Patrol reported The State Patrol is investigating a large crash
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol stated the driver of the semi was "OK".
At 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the jackknifed semi had been removed from the westbound lane of I-94.
At 9:49 am MnDOT was reporting a 67 minute delay heading westbound on I-94. The delay had improved to 56 minutes as of 10:34 a.m. At 11:04 a.m., the delay on westbound I-94 was being reported at 50 minutes, according to MnDOT.
The Minnesota Department of public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management office stated in a Twitter post that a rare snow squall passed through Monticello at the time of the crashes and pushed a heavy band of snow through the area that caused limited visibility along the I-94 corridor near Monticello. The conditions made for "treacherous" travel conditions, the agency stated.
The State Patrol's Grabow stated that at the time of the traffic incidents, I-94 in the Monticello area was covered in ice and snow.
