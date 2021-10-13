Wright County Logo MT

The Wright County Finance and Taxpayer Services Department is reminding residents that second half property tax payments are due on or before Friday, Oct. 15.

For those looking to pay in person, they can bring their payment to the Finance and Taxpayer Services Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., put payments in drop boxes inside the Wright County Government Center during regular business hours or drop off payments at any time using the mail slot at the north entrance of the Government Center. 

 
